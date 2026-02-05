Cotton Falling Back on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are down 15 to 30 points on Thursday AM trade. Futures slipped into the Wednesday close, as contracts were down 7 to 12 points in the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.26 per barrel on the day at $64.47. The US dollar index was up $0.214 to $97.515.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.24, down 7 points, currently down 28 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.99, down 12 points, currently down 30 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.72, down 8 points, currently down 19 points