Cotton Falling Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Cotton prices are down 15 to 30 points on Thursday AM trade. Futures slipped into the Wednesday close, as contracts were down 7 to 12 points in the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.26 per barrel on the day at $64.47. The US dollar index was up $0.214 to $97.515.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 62.24, down 7 points, currently down 28 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.99, down 12 points, currently down 30 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.72, down 8 points, currently down 19 points


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.60 -0.39 -0.61%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.85 -0.39 -0.63%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

