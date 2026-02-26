Cotton Lower on Thursday’s Midday

Cotton price action is down 75 to 85 points at Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up 90 cents per barrel on the day at $66.36. The US dollar index is up $0.295 at $97.920.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 253,229 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on February 19. That was a 45.69% decline from the week prior and 18.95% below the same week last year. Shipments were tallied at 193,005 RB in that week, which was back up 11.81% from the previous week.

The Seam showed sales of 10,891 bales sold on 2/25, averaging 60.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 30 points on Tuesday at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 24, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price is 50.05 cents/lb through today. It will be updated this afternoon.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.17, unch

May 26 Cotton is at 65.34, down 83 points,