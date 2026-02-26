How Is Stryker's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of around $147 billion , Stryker Corporation ( SYK ) is a global medical technology company that develops and markets innovative products for use by doctors, hospitals, and healthcare facilities across approximately 61 countries. It operates primarily through its MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics segments, offering solutions ranging from surgical equipment and AI-assisted virtual care to stroke treatment and patient safety technologies.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Stryker fits this criterion perfectly. Its Orthopaedics portfolio includes advanced implants for joint replacement and trauma surgeries, along with robotic-assisted systems such as Mako Shoulder that expand its smart robotics platform.

Shares of the medical device maker have declined 4.6% from its 52-week high of $404.87 . Over the past three months, Stryker's shares have gained 3.8% , outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) marginal decrease during the same period.

SYK stock has increased 9.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLV’s 1.8% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of Stryker have decreased 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 6.6% rise during the same period.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since September 2025.

Shares of Stryker rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 29 as the company delivered strong double-digit operating performance, with reported net sales up 11.4% to $7.2 billion, organic growth of 11%, and adjusted EPS rising 11.5% to $4.47, all exceeding market expectations. Investor sentiment was further boosted by meaningful margin expansion, as adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 30.2%, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control alongside robust demand in MedSurg and Neurotechnology, which grew 17.5% year over year.

In comparison, its rival Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) has outpaced SYK stock. BDX stock has dropped marginally over the past 52 weeks and soared 17.2% on a YTD basis.