How Is Stryker's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
With a market cap of around $147 billionStryker Corporation (SYK) is a global medical technology company that develops and markets innovative products for use by doctors, hospitals, and healthcare facilities across approximately 61 countries. It operates primarily through its MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics segments, offering solutions ranging from surgical equipment and AI-assisted virtual care to stroke treatment and patient safety technologies. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Stryker fits this criterion perfectly. Its Orthopaedics portfolio includes advanced implants for joint replacement and trauma surgeries, along with robotic-assisted systems such as Mako Shoulder that expand its smart robotics platform.

Shares of the medical device maker have declined 4.6% from its 52-week high of $404.87. Over the past three months, Stryker's shares have gained 3.8%, outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal decrease during the same period.

www.barchart.com

SYK stock has increased 9.9% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLV’s 1.8% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of Stryker have decreased 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 6.6% rise during the same period.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since September 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Stryker rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 29 as the company delivered strong double-digit operating performance, with reported net sales up 11.4% to $7.2 billion, organic growth of 11%, and adjusted EPS rising 11.5% to $4.47, all exceeding market expectations. Investor sentiment was further boosted by meaningful margin expansion, as adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 30.2%, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control alongside robust demand in MedSurg and Neurotechnology, which grew 17.5% year over year. 

In comparison, its rival Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has outpaced SYK stock. BDX stock has dropped marginally over the past 52 weeks and soared 17.2% on a YTD basis.

Despite the stock’s underperformance relative to its peers over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about Stryker. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall from the 28 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $429.37 represents a premium of 11.6% to current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 156.51 -1.32 -0.84%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
SYK 382.81 -1.22 -0.32%
Stryker Corp
BDX 176.56 -4.40 -2.43%
Becton Dickinson and Company

