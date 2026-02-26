How Is Analog Devices’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is a leading global semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal-processing (DSP) integrated circuits that bridge the physical and digital worlds. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, ADI supplies precision signal-chain solutions that sense, measure, interpret, connect, and power real-world phenomena, such as temperature, motion, sound, and voltage, across industrial, automotive, communications, and consumer markets.

The company has a market capitalization of $173.8 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. Its portfolio spans data converters, amplifiers, RF components, power management ICs, MEMS sensors, and DSP processors, foundational technologies enabling advanced electronics across automotive, industrial automation, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, and consumer devices globally.

Analog Devices’ stock reached a 52-week high of $363.20 in the last trading session and has surged 43.2% over the past three months. In contrast, the State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) has gained 17% in the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, Analog Devices’ shares have gained 53.3%, while they have been up 33% in 2026. Meanwhile, the XSD has gained 55.7% and 13%, respectively.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since June last year and over its 50-day moving average since the end of November.

On Feb. 18, Analog Devices reported a strong fiscal Q1 2026 print, sending its shares up 2.6% as results topped expectations. The company posted revenue of $3.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.46, both ahead of consensus, driven by resilient demand across its core industrial and automotive franchises. Strength in electrification and automation applications helped offset continued softness in communications and consumer markets, underscoring the durability of ADI’s high-margin, long-cycle analog model. In a further sign of confidence, Analog Devices raised its quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10 per share, extending its streak to 22 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Analog Devices has outperformed its key rival QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), which has declined 9.6% over the past 52 weeks and 14.8% in 2026.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on Analog Devices’ stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 33 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $382.70 indicates a 6.1% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $430 indicates a 19.2% upside.