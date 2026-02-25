Cotton Holds Gains into the Close

Cotton futures posted gains of 61 points across the front months at the Wednesday close. Crude oil futures are down 6 cents per barrel on the day at $65.57. The US dollar index was down $0.170 at $97.600.

The Seam showed sales of 25.330 bales sold on 2/24, averaging 61.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on Tuesday at 75.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 24, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points last Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.17, up 61 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.17, up 61 points,