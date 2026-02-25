Barchart.com
Cotton Holds Gains into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
Cotton futures posted gains of 61 points across the front months at the Wednesday close. Crude oil futures are down 6 cents per barrel on the day at $65.57. The US dollar index was down $0.170 at $97.600.

The Seam showed sales of 25.330 bales sold on 2/24, averaging 61.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on Tuesday at 75.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 24, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points last Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.17, up 61 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.17, up 61 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.8, up 61 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.17s +0.61 +0.93%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.17s +0.61 +0.96%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

