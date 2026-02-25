Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Continue to Push Back Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean Hog Futures closed with 15 to 40 cent gains in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.21 on Wednesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher on Feb 20 at $88.35.

Pork stocks at the end of January were tallied at 410.4 million lbs, according to the NASS Cold Storage report on Tuesday. That was up 6.05% from last month and 0.77% larger than the same month last year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 67 cents at $97.62 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.458 million head. That is 31,000 head above last week and 75 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $96.200, up $0.400,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.700, up $0.200

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $110.175, up $0.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.700s +0.200 +0.20%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 96.200s +0.400 +0.42%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 110.175s +0.150 +0.14%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot