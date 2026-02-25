Hogs Continue to Push Back Higher on Wednesday

Lean Hog Futures closed with 15 to 40 cent gains in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.21 on Wednesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher on Feb 20 at $88.35.

Pork stocks at the end of January were tallied at 410.4 million lbs, according to the NASS Cold Storage report on Tuesday. That was up 6.05% from last month and 0.77% larger than the same month last year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 67 cents at $97.62 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.458 million head. That is 31,000 head above last week and 75 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $96.200, up $0.400,

May 26 Hogs closed at $100.700, up $0.200