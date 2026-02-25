Pfizer Stock: Is PFE Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $154.3 billion, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines and vaccines across a wide range of therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. It also engages in contract manufacturing and strategic collaborations with partners including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas, BioNTech, and Boltz, PBC to advance innovative drug development.
Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Pfizer fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio spans cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, rare diseases, and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, with well-known brands such as Eliquis, Prevnar, Comirnaty, Paxlovid, and Ibrance.
Shares of the New York-based company have decreased 2.9% from its 52-week high of $27.94. PFE stock has increased 7.6% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 1.7% gain over the same time frame.
In addition, PFE stock is up 9% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 2% rise. However, longer term, shares of the company have risen 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 6.9% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October 2025.
Shares of Pfizer fell 3.3% on Feb. 3 after the company reaffirmed 2026 guidance, pointing to a revenue decline, driven by a ~$1.5 billion hit from patent cliffs and ongoing pressure from waning COVID-19 product sales. Pfizer forecast 2026 revenue of $59.5 billion - $62.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80 - $3, down from $62.6 billion revenue and $3.22 adjusted EPS in 2025, also factoring in tariff impacts and only ~$5B expected from COVID-19 products.
Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $17.6 billion and EPS of $0.66, investors focused on the outlook as Paxlovid and Comirnaty sales fell ~70% and ~35% year-over-year, reinforcing concerns.
In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has outpaced PFE stock. AMGN stock has returned 17% on a YTD basis and 23.6% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. PFE stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 27 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $28.58 is a premium of 5.3% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.