Pfizer Stock: Is PFE Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $154.3 billion , Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines and vaccines across a wide range of therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. It also engages in contract manufacturing and strategic collaborations with partners including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas, BioNTech, and Boltz, PBC to advance innovative drug development.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Pfizer fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio spans cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, rare diseases, and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, with well-known brands such as Eliquis, Prevnar, Comirnaty, Paxlovid, and Ibrance.

Shares of the New York-based company have decreased 2.9% from its 52-week high of $27.94 . PFE stock has increased 7.6% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.7% gain over the same time frame.

In addition, PFE stock is up 9% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 2% rise. However, longer term, shares of the company have risen 1.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLV’s 6.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October 2025.

Shares of Pfizer fell 3.3% on Feb. 3 after the company reaffirmed 2026 guidance, pointing to a revenue decline, driven by a ~$1.5 billion hit from patent cliffs and ongoing pressure from waning COVID-19 product sales. Pfizer forecast 2026 revenue of $59.5 billion - $62.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.80 - $3, down from $62.6 billion revenue and $3.22 adjusted EPS in 2025, also factoring in tariff impacts and only ~$5B expected from COVID-19 products.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $17.6 billion and EPS of $0.66, investors focused on the outlook as Paxlovid and Comirnaty sales fell ~70% and ~35% year-over-year, reinforcing concerns.

In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) has outpaced PFE stock. AMGN stock has returned 17% on a YTD basis and 23.6% over the past 52 weeks.