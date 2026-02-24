Cotton Rebounding on Tuesday

Cotton futures are showing 50 to 65 point gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with March down 41 points on thin trade. Crude oil futures are down 52 cents per barrel on the day at $65.81. The US dollar index is up $0.069 at $97.710.

The Seam showed sales of 6,714 bales sold on 2/23, averaging 58.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points on Friday at 75.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 23, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points last Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.15, down 41 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.77, up 63 points,