How Is Merck & Co.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of $307.3 billion , Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) develops and markets a broad portfolio of human health pharmaceuticals and vaccines across areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic disorders, and immunology, alongside a robust animal health business serving livestock and companion animals.

Companies valued at more than $200 billion are generally classified as “mega-cap” stocks, and Merck & Co. fits this criterion perfectly. The company also advances innovation through strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with leading biopharmaceutical partners to develop next-generation therapies worldwide.

Shares of the Rahway, New Jersey-based company have decreased marginally from its 52-week high of $124.19 . MRK stock has increased 23.5% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.9% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of the company have soared 35.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 7.2% return over the same time frame. Moreover, MRK stock is up 17.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 2.2% rise.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October 2025.

Shares of MRK rose 2.2% on Feb. 3 after the company delivered a stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.04 and revenue of $16.4 billion on Feb. 3. Investors were encouraged by continued strength in Keytruda, whose Q4 sales rose 7% to $8.37 billion and full-year sales reached $31.7 billion.

In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) has lagged behind MRK stock. AMGN stock has returned 16.5% on a YTD basis and 23.1% over the past 52 weeks.