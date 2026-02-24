How Is Merck & Co.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

With a market cap of $307.3 billion, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) develops and markets a broad portfolio of human health pharmaceuticals and vaccines across areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic disorders, and immunology, alongside a robust animal health business serving livestock and companion animals.
Companies valued at more than $200 billion are generally classified as “mega-cap” stocks, and Merck & Co. fits this criterion perfectly. The company also advances innovation through strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with leading biopharmaceutical partners to develop next-generation therapies worldwide.
Shares of the Rahway, New Jersey-based company have decreased marginally from its 52-week high of $124.19. MRK stock has increased 23.5% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 1.9% gain over the same time frame.
Longer term, shares of the company have soared 35.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 7.2% return over the same time frame. Moreover, MRK stock is up 17.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 2.2% rise.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October 2025.
Shares of MRK rose 2.2% on Feb. 3 after the company delivered a stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.04 and revenue of $16.4 billion on Feb. 3. Investors were encouraged by continued strength in Keytruda, whose Q4 sales rose 7% to $8.37 billion and full-year sales reached $31.7 billion.
In comparison, rival Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has lagged behind MRK stock. AMGN stock has returned 16.5% on a YTD basis and 23.1% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. MRK stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 28 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $126.76 is a premium of 2.4% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.