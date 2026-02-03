Cotton Bouncing on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is 13 to 31 points on Tuesday AM trade. Futures saw weaker trade across most contracts on Monday, with front months down 45 to 53 points at the close. Crude oil futures were down $2.88 per barrel on the day at $62.33. The US dollar index was up $0.581 to $97.440.

Just prior to midday, President Trump issued a Truth Social post that a call with India’s President Modi went well with the US lowering tariffs on the country from 25% to 18% and India agreeing to buy over $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and other products. India has historically been a top 8 buyer of US cotton.

Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.571 cents/lb on 4,462 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on January 30 at 73.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 25,666 on 1/30 with the certified stocks level at 34,226 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.67, down 50 points, currently up 13 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.4, down 53 points, currently up 21 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.1, down 45 points, currently up 20 points