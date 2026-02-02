Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Robinhood Stock Is Deep in Oversold Territory on Monday. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash

Investors are bailing on Robinhood (HOOD) shares amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies that’s pushed Bitcoin (BTCUSD) back to its April low below the $75,000 level. 

With a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at about 23 only, HOOD stock now sits firmly in oversold territory, signaling a near-term rebound. 

At the time of writing, Robinhood stock is down well over 25% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

How to Play Robinhood Stock at Current Levels

According to Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley, long-term investors should treat the recent selloff in HOOD shares as an opportunity to buy a quality name at a significant discount. 

In his research report, Moley agreed the end of football season is a “headwind” for Robinhood’s prediction market revenue given it drove almost half the volume. 

However, with winter Olympics starting this month and the NCAA basketball tournament scheduled for March, Robinhood is strongly positioned to offset that loss, he added. 

Piper Sandler currently has an “Overweight” rating on the financial technology giant. Its $155 price target signals potential upside of more than 70% from current levels. 

HOOD Shares to Benefit From CLARITY Act

Moley favors buying Robinhood shares at the current oversold levels also because they stand to benefit from the CLARITY Act, a crypto market structure bill the Senate Agriculture Committee advanced last week.

According to the Piper Sandler analyst, the said legislation may accelerate blockchain adoption, helping HOOD scale its token offerings over the next few months.  

“Long term, we believe Robinhood is the best way to play secular growth in retail trading and the closed FinTech platform we’ve seen to achieving super app status,” he told clients. 

On Monday, the Nasdaq-listed firm launched stocks and shares individual savings account (ISA) in the UK, which may further boost its revenue base and – by extension – its share price in 2026. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Robinhood

Other Wall Street analysts seem to agree that the recent selloff in Robinhood Markets has indeed gone a bit too far. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on HOOD shares remains at “Moderate Buy” and the mean target currently sits at about $151. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^BTCUSD 78,274.73 -5,936.29 -7.05%
Bitcoin - USD
HOOD 89.76 -9.72 -9.77%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 4
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot