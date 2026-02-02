Cotton Pulling Off Early Lows at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 14 to 18 point losses at midday, pulling off early losses. Crude oil futures are down $3.39 per barrel on the day at $61.82. The US dollar index is up $0.641 to $97.500.

Just prior to midday, President Trump issued a Truth Social post that a call with India’s President Modi went well with the US lowering tariffs on the country from 25% to 18% and India agreeing to buy over $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and other products. India has historically been a top 8 buyer of US cotton.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding 13,077 contracts to their net short position as of 1/27, taking it to 65,029 contracts.

Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.571 cents/lb on 4,462 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on January 30 at 73.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 25,666 on 1/30 with the certified stocks level at 34,226 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.02, down 15 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.76, down 17 points,