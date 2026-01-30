Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Falls Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures posted losses of 30 to 46 points on Friday, with March down 64 points this week. Crude oil futures were up $0.32 per barrel on the day at $64.74. The US dollar index was back up $0.893 to $97.030. 

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding 13,077 contracts to their net short position as of 1/27, taking it to 65,029 contracts.

Cotton export commitments are 7.553 million RB as of 1/22, down 13% from a year ago. That is 66% of USDA’s export projection and well shy of the 84% 5-year average.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.51 cents/lb on 6,183 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/29 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb this afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.17, down 31 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.93, down 44 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.55, down 46 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.93s -0.44 -0.67%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.17s -0.31 -0.49%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Slip as Trump Picks Warsh for Fed Chair
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Stock Is Now Oversold. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR Before Feb. 2?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Is All About ‘Amazing Abundance’ From Here on Out. What Does That Really Mean for TSLA Stock?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 4
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 5
Capitalize on Microsoft’s Unusual Options Activity with These Two Bullish Call Strategies
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot