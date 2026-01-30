Cotton Facing Outside Pressure on Friday

Cotton futures are down 34 to 51 points at midday. Crude oil futures were up $0.85 per barrel on the day at $64.57. The US dollar index was back up $0.718 to $96.855.

Cotton export commitments are 7.553 million RB as of 1/22, down 13% from a year ago. That is 66% of USDA’s export projection and well shy of the 84% 5-year average.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.51 cents/lb on 6,183 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/29 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb this afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.14, down 34 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.86, down 51 points,