Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Facing Outside Pressure on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures are down 34 to 51 points at midday. Crude oil futures were up $0.85 per barrel on the day at $64.57. The US dollar index was back up $0.718 to $96.855. 

Cotton export commitments are 7.553 million RB as of 1/22, down 13% from a year ago. That is 66% of USDA’s export projection and well shy of the 84% 5-year average.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.51 cents/lb on 6,183 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/29 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb this afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.14, down 34 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.86, down 51 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 66.53, down 48 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.93 -0.44 -0.67%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.17s -0.31 -0.49%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 5
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot