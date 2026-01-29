Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Close Thursday Mixed

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were mixed on Thursday, with nearby February down 25 cents and other contracts 30 to 45 points higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $84.38 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.90 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 79 cents on Jan 27 at $85.22. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed pork sales at 55,980 MT in the week ending on January 22. Sales to Mexico totaled 28,300 MT, with 15,900 MT sold to China. Shipments were tallied at 35,923 MT for that week. Mexico was the destination of 17,400 MT, with 4,100 MT to Japan. 

Pork exports in November totaled 613.1 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was 4.9% below last year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $1.62 lower to $93.43 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 495,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.877 million head. That is 9,000 head below last week and 56,348 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.700, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.450, up $0.300

May 26 Hogs  closed at $99.300, up $0.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 95.450s +0.300 +0.32%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.700s -0.250 -0.28%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 99.300s +0.450 +0.46%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot