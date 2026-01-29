Barchart.com
Cotton Holding Steady on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton price action is steady to 5 points higher in the front months early on Thursday. Futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts 10 points lower to 14 points higher in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $1.10 per barrel on the day at $63.49. The US dollar index was back up $0.144 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.195. 

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.73, down 10 points, currently unch

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.46, up 1 point, currently up 2 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.1, up 9 points, currently up 3 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

