Cotton Pulls Off Early Gains to Close Mixed

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts 10 points lower to 14 points higher in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $1.10 per barrel on the day at $63.49. The US dollar index was back up $0.144 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.195.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.73, down 10 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.46, up 1 point,