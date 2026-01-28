Barchart.com
Cotton Pulls Off Early Gains to Close Mixed

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts 10 points lower to 14 points higher in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $1.10 per barrel on the day at $63.49. The US dollar index was back up $0.144 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.195. 

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.73, down 10 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.46, up 1 point,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.1, up 9 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.46s +0.01 +0.02%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.73s -0.10 -0.16%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

