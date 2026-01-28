Barchart.com
Hogs Fall Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Lean hog futures posted midweek losses of $1 to $1.67 across most contracts, with some deferreds steady to 42 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.28 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.46 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 42 cents on Jan 26 at $84.43. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was 64 cents lower to $95.05 per cwt. The picnic and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 493,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.391 million head. That is 5,000 head below last week and 55,922 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.950, down $1.100,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.150, down $1.675

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.850, down $1.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 95.150s -1.675 -1.73%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.950s -1.100 -1.24%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 98.850s -1.575 -1.57%
Lean Hogs

