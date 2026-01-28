Barchart.com
Cotton Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Cotton futures are up 10 to 30 points so far at midday. Crude oil futures are up $0.40 per barrel on the day at $62.79. The US dollar index is back up $0.284 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.330. 

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.94, up 11 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.65, up 20 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.3, up 29 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

