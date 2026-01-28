Cotton Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are up 10 to 30 points so far at midday. Crude oil futures are up $0.40 per barrel on the day at $62.79. The US dollar index is back up $0.284 after yesterday’s collapse to $96.330.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.06 cents/lb on 10,023 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on January 27 at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 bales on 1/27 with the certified stocks level at 8,597 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.94, up 11 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.65, up 20 points,