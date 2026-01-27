Cotton Rebounds on Tuesday

Cotton futures bounced back on the Tuesday session, with contracts up 71 to 86 points across the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.96 per barrel on the day at $62.56. The US dollar index was down another $1.282 on pressure late in the day to $95.575.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.58 cents/lb on 12,326 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 23 at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 1,317 bales on 1/26 with the certified stocks level at 8,595 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.83, up 86 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.45, up 77 points,