Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Rebounds on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton futures bounced back on the Tuesday session, with contracts up 71 to 86 points across the front months. Crude oil futures were up $1.96 per barrel on the day at $62.56. The US dollar index was down another $1.282 on pressure late in the day to $95.575. 

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.58 cents/lb on 12,326 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 23 at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 1,317 bales on 1/26 with the certified stocks level at 8,595 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.83, up 86 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.45, up 77 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.01, up 71 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.45s +0.77 +1.19%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.83s +0.86 +1.37%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
Seagate Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High Ahead of Earnings. Should You Chase the AI Frenzy Higher?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Exxon Mobil Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot