How Much Higher Can Cattle Prices Go Here?

April live cattle (LEJ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April live cattle futures that prices are still in an uptrend and the bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, last Friday’s USDA cattle-on-feed report reminded traders of the historically tight supplies of cattle on U.S. feedlots. This comes at a time when consumer demand for beef at the meat counter remains strong. This is a bullish recipe for the cattle futures markets in the coming months.

A move in April live cattle futures above chart resistance at the January high of $239.05 would give the bulls fresh strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $247.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the January low of $231.275.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

