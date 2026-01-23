Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rally Follows Cash Strength Ahead of Cattle on Feed Report

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures were up $1.60 to $2.52 on Friday, with February up $2.75 this week. Cash trade found its footing on Friday at $233 to $236.50 live and $370 dressed. Feeder cattle futures were 80 cents to $1.07 in the green, as January was up $2.87 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.75 to $363.48 on January 22.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed December placements down 5.38% from last year at 1.554 million head. Marketings during the month were up 1.78% yr/yr to 1.773 million head. January 1 on feed was 11.45 million head, down 3.15% from last year. We got a breakdown of steers and heifers this month, with Jan 1 inventory of heifers down 3.07% from last year (vs. steers down 3.22%) and a ratio of 38.73%, up from 38.70% last year. 

Cold Storage data showed beef stocks down 3.51% from a year ago as of December 31 at 437.46 million lbs, That was up 2.8% from last month but the lowest December total since 2009.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Friday afternoon were higher, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $6.53. Choice boxes were up $1.47 to $368.92, while Select was 66 cents higher at $361.30. This week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 535,000 head. That was 27,000 head below last week and 58,858 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.900, up $2.525,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.925, up $2.100,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.500, up $1.600,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.800, up $1.075,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.175, up $0.900,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.750, up $0.800,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 232.500s +1.600 +0.69%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 236.925s +2.100 +0.89%
Live Cattle
LEG26 234.900s +2.525 +1.09%
Live Cattle
GFH26 360.175s +0.900 +0.25%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 364.800s +1.075 +0.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 358.750s +0.800 +0.22%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 1
Nasdaq Futures Fall as Intel Sinks on Disappointing Outlook, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Ahead of the New TikTok USA Spinoff, Should You Buy Oracle Stock?
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock 4
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe's Report
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Raymond James Loves AI Overviews. Why That Makes Google Stock a Strong Buy Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot