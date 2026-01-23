Barchart.com
Cotton Weakness Extending to Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Cotton prices are down 18 to 21 points so far on Friday morning. Futures closed Thursday with contracts down 38 to 41 points in the front months. Crude oil futures were down 95 cents per barrel at $59.67. The US dollar index was down $0.473 to $98.090. 

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.15 cents/lb on 17,692 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on January 21 at 74.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/21 with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.91, down 39 points, currently down 21 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.52, down 40 points, currently down 20 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.99, down 41 points, currently down 18 points


