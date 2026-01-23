Barchart.com
Hogs Look to Friday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Lean hog futures settled Thursday with contracts 50 to 75 cents higher on the session and reaching new contract highs. Open interest rose 4,217 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $83.09 on Thursday afternoon, down $2.04 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 37 cents on Jan 20 at $82.40.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was 64 cents higher at $94.62 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 490,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.886 million head after a revision 8,000 head lower to Wednesday. That is 87,000 head below last week but 82,281 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $88.475, up $0.625,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $96.350, up $0.750

May 26 Hogs  closed at $99.775, up $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 96.350s +0.750 +0.78%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.475s +0.625 +0.71%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 99.775s +0.500 +0.50%
Lean Hogs

