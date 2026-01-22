Barchart.com
Cotton Falls into Thursday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 38 to 41 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were down 95 cents per barrel at $59.67. The US dollar index was down $0.473 to $98.090. 

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.15 cents/lb on 17,692 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on January 21 at 74.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/21 with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 18 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.91, down 39 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.52, down 40 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.99, down 41 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.49s -0.43 -0.65%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.88s -0.42 -0.65%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

