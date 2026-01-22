Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

325 Million Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Today

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock

When it comes to storytelling, Netflix (NFLX) stands in a league of its own. On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the streaming giant reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, keeping investors engaged in more than just its hit shows and movies.

The biggest takeaway from the earnings report was scale. Netflix now boasts 325 million paid subscribers and a global audience approaching 1 billion viewers, marking a fresh milestone for the company. Looking to 2026, management aims to expand both the breadth and quality of its series and films, driving engagement, retention, and long-term pricing power.

However, the much-discussed pending Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deal could stretch Netflix beyond its core strengths, leading management to temporarily pause share buybacks to preserve cash for the transaction. With a competing Paramount (PSKY) bid raising the risk of a costly bidding war, investor caution remains justified.

To that end, co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters remain confident, arguing that the acquisition would accelerate streaming growth and broaden Netflix’s presence in television and theatrical films. With 325 million paying subscribers reaffirming Netflix’s vision each month, long-term believers have a compelling reason to stay invested.

About Netflix Stock

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix is a global entertainment platform. With a market capitalization of nearly $361 billion, the company acquires, licenses, and produces original programming while offering paid memberships across more than 190 countries and countless genres.

The stock's momentum has faltered recently, with the stock down 29% over the past six months and 10% in the past month.

Sector comparisons add context. The State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) has gained nearly 8% over the past year and is down less than 1% in the past month. 

www.barchart.com

NFLX stock is currently trading at 27x forward adjusted earnings, a premium to industry peers. Yet, relative to its own five-year average multiple, the stock now sits at a discount, suggesting a good entry point in the stock. 

Netflix Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Jan. 20, Netflix reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results that narrowly topped Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings. Revenue climbed 17.6% year-over-year to $12.1 billion, beating the Street’s forecast of $11.97 billion, driven by subscriber growth, higher pricing, and expanding advertising revenue.

Net income reached $2.4 billion, rising 29.4% from the prior-year quarter, while earnings per share (EPS) increased 30.2% to $0.56, edging past the analyst estimates of $0.55.

Looking ahead, management expects 2026 revenue between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion, supported by subscriber growth, pricing increases, and a roughly doubling of advertising revenue. Netflix also targets a 31.5% operating margin. On the other hand, analysts forecast fiscal year 2026 EPS to rise 26.9% year-over-year to $3.21. 

What Do Analysts Expect for Netflix Stock?

Wall Street’s overall stance on Netflix remains cautiously optimistic. NFLX stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. Of 42 analysts, 24 rate the stock a “Strong Buy,” three rate it a “Moderate Buy,” 13 rate it a “Hold,” and two gave it “Strong Sell” ratings.

Price targets imply upside if execution holds. The stock’s mean price target of $124.58 represents potential upside of 42.8%. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $152 suggests a gain of 74.8% from current levels, should Netflix execute cleanly on growth, advertising expansion, and strategic discipline in the year ahead.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 83.54 -1.82 -2.13%
Netflix Inc
PSKY 11.78 +0.18 +1.55%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
WBD 28.36 -0.17 -0.60%
Discovery Inc Series A
XLC 116.25 +1.62 +1.41%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 5
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot