Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with 35 to 40 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.43 per barrel at $60.67. The US dollar index is down $0.418 to $98.145. 

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.15 cents/lb on 17,692 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on January 21 at 74.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/21 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last week, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.93, down 37 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.54, down 38 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.03, down 37 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.45 -0.47 -0.71%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.84 -0.46 -0.72%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

