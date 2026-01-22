Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 35 to 40 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures are down $1.43 per barrel at $60.67. The US dollar index is down $0.418 to $98.145.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.15 cents/lb on 17,692 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on January 21 at 74.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/21 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last week, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.93, down 37 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.54, down 38 points,