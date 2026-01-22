Barchart.com
Hogs Popping Higher on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Lean hog futures are up 20 to 70 cents across the front months on Thursday, with some contracts heading to contract highs. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 37 cents on Jan 20 at $82.40. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was 60 cents higher at $94.58 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.404 million head after a revision 4,000 head lower to Tuesday. That is 77,000 head below last week but 64,132 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $88.325, up $0.475,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $96.300, up $0.700

May 26 Hogs are at $99.475, up $0.200,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 96.250 +0.650 +0.68%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.300 +0.450 +0.51%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 99.725 +0.450 +0.45%
Lean Hogs

