Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Netflix Just Upped Its Bid for Warner Bros. to All Cash. What Does That Mean for NFLX Stock?

Pathikrit Bose - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash

The saga surrounding who will finally acquire Warner Bros. (WBD) can make an intriguing series for itself. While streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) was the first to make a formal offer to purchase the media and entertainment conglomerate's wide array of legacy assets, comprising venerable names such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Succession, among others, David Ellison-led Paramount Skydance (PSKY) emerged as the other viable contender, first with a $30/share all-cash deal and then a $32/share all-cash deal for the company.

Now, Netflix has upped the ante, making its own offer an all-cash deal, purportedly aimed at derisking the Warner Bros. shareholders from the volatility that has been seen in the Netflix stock recently and closing the deal even faster. However, a fundamental difference between the two bids of Netflix and Paramount is that while the former is only looking to purchase WBD's entertainment business (studios, premium content, IP, and streaming), Paramount has made a bid for the entire company, including its global linear networks.

About Netflix

Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail business, Netflix is the world’s leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, offering films, series, documentaries, and games across nearly every country. Its model is built on direct-to-consumer subscription, original content production, and global licensing.

Valued at a market cap of $372.8 billion, the NFLX stock has been flat over the past year. A key drag on the stock has been its bid to acquire Warner Bros., as the stock has been down by almost 13% since then. Skepticism about debt load, dilution, and integration risk has weighed down the streamer's stock.

So, does that mean the NFLX stock should be avoided now? The answer is a bit more nuanced than a definitive “Yes” or “No” and warrants a deeper dive into Netflix's fundamentals, the pros and cons of the addition of Warner to its balance sheet, and its library, while also highlighting what else the company is doing to create shareholder value.

www.barchart.com

Q4 Is Not Worrying

With an overhang of the WBD deal, it appears that Netflix cannot miss on any front, or else its shares will get whacked. Anticipating muted results after the market hours from the streamer, the company's share price nosedived by more than 5% in the pre-market and by almost a further percent in the normal trading hours. However, the results were not as bad as feared, as Netflix reported a beat on both the revenue and earnings front. Yet, the stock may open lower the next day as guidance for Q1 2026 for revenue and earnings at $12.16 billion and $0.76 per share is lower than the Street estimates of $12.19 billion and $0.81 per share.

Coming back to Q4, Netflix reported revenues of $12.05 billion (vs. a consensus estimate of $11.97 billion), which marked an annual growth rate of 17.6%. Operating margins improved to 24.5% for the quarter from 22.2% in the same quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, EPS jumped by 30.2% in the same period to $0.56 per share while also coming in slightly higher than the consensus estimate of $0.55 per share. Overall, the past two years have seen the company reporting an earnings miss on just one occasion.

Net cash from operating activities and free cash flow both witnessed increases from the previous year. In Q4 2025, Netflix's net cash from operating activities stood at $2.11 billion (+37.4% YoY), while free cash flow at $1.87 billion surged by 35.8% in the same period. Overall, the company closed the quarter with a cash balance of $9.03 billion, which was much higher than its short-term debt levels of just under a billion dollars.

Headlined by Stranger Things (120 million views), Netflix revealed that its members watched 96 billion hours of its content in the second half of the year, a YoY growth of 2%. Encouragingly, views for its originals were up 9% yearly. However, the slate for 2026 seems not to have the heft to live up to the high benchmark set by 2025, with only The Diplomat (Season 4) and Bridgerton (Season 4) having any serious hype.

Notably, even after such a sharp selloff in the stock, NFLX remains significantly overvalued. Its forward P/E, P/S, and P/CF of 34.71, 8.92, and 38.22 are all much above the sector medians of 16.04, 1.27, and 7.73, respectively. Yet, the forward PEG ratio at 1.46 is comparable to the sector median of 1.21, implying that the Street remains convinced of the growth prospects of the company.

Netflix & Chill (Or Not?)

Netflix is the number one streamer in the world, with more than 325 million subscribers on its platform. Amazon (AMZN) Prime at about 200 million and Disney+ (DIS) at about 130 million complete the podium, with Netflix clearly ahead of its peers. A strong content slate that keeps on churning out binge-worthy series, documentaries, and now sports, Netflix's presence at the pinnacle of streaming is not going anywhere soon. That is why, with the streaming world conquered, Netflix is looking for new avenues of growth by adding existing legacy content with an established brand value (read: proposed WBD acquisition), sports, and advertising.

In fact, Netflix is targeting a doubling of advertising revenue between 2025 and 2026, which would represent a major step forward in extracting value from its ad-supported tier. Live events provide another area of recurring revenue for the company, as a slew of live events on a single platform creates consumer stickiness in the form of more time spent on the platform and convenience, consequently resulting in higher lifetime value from a single consumer. At the same time, live programming is helping to curb churn rates by giving subscribers ongoing reasons to remain active. Lower churn, combined with rising ad income, creates a more resilient and profitable model overall. The market is increasingly pricing in the idea that Netflix can generate meaningfully higher revenue per user without needing substantial subscriber growth, which should drive a lasting lift in operating margins over the next several years.

Moreover, not being a slouch in AI, Netflix, in its latest quarterly results, informed that it is looking to bring a new paradigm to its advertising business by building new AI tools that will allow advertisers to create custom ads with Netflix characters. Further, the company revealed that to improve the content consumption experience of its users, Netflix is leveraging AI to “improve subtitle localization” to reach a wider audience with its content.

Thus, with operations spanning more than 190 countries, ongoing AI-driven improvements, and entry into fresh content categories, Netflix holds a formidable set of advantages. The company's sheer scale, unmatched global distribution reach, track record of original programming, and ability to personalize viewing experiences through data give it a durable competitive position in the streaming landscape.

However, stakeholders remain worried about the Warner Bros. conundrum. Although the addition of the former's bevy of popular names will further widen the gap between Netflix and the other streamers, while also putting it in a dominant position in the entertainment landscape with a presence in almost all forms of entertainment, the new all-cash offer raises the risk of Netflix turning into a heavily leveraged company.

Analyst Opinion on NFLX Stock

 Thus, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the NFLX stock, attributing to it a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” with a mean target price of $124.58. This denotes an upside potential of about 43% from current levels. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 24 have a “Strong Buy” rating, three have a “Moderate Buy” rating, 13 have a “Hold” rating, and two have a “Strong Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Pathikrit Bose did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 83.44 -3.82 -4.38%
Netflix Inc
PSKY 11.49 -0.06 -0.52%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
WBD 28.53 +0.29 +1.03%
Discovery Inc Series A
AMZN 227.97 -3.03 -1.31%
Amazon.com Inc
DIS 111.19 +0.85 +0.77%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
Trump’s Greenland Threats Scaring You Off? Buy This Dividend Stock as a Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot