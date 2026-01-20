Cotton Falls Back Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures fell into the Tuesday close, as contracts were down 22 to 32 points on the day. Crude oil futures were up $1.09 per barrel at $60.53. The US dollar index fell $0.836 to $98.365.

The January 19 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.43 cents/lb on 1,971 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/19 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.34, down 32 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.96, down 27 points,