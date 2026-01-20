Cotton Falls Back Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures fell into the Tuesday close, as contracts were down 22 to 32 points on the day. Crude oil futures were up $1.09 per barrel at $60.53. The US dollar index fell $0.836 to $98.365.
The January 19 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.43 cents/lb on 1,971 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/19 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.34, down 32 points,
May 26 Cotton closed at 65.96, down 27 points,
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.43, down 22 points
