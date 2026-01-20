Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Collapsed on Screwworm Fears, but Fundamentals Are Bullish. Was Friday’s Trade an Overreaction?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

February live cattle (LEG26) futures fell $3.90 to $232.15 last Friday, hit a nearly three-week low, and for the week fell $1.575. March feeder cattle futures Friday (GFH26) lost $8.10 to $356.45 and on the week were up $1.75. Both markets were posting modest corrective bounces in morning trading on Tuesday.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Cattle futures traders on Friday were spooked by reports of an additional case of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Mexico — seemingly worried about the northward movement of NWS and its potential impact on consumer demand for beef. 

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued a warning to livestock producers after authorities in Mexico confirmed an NWS case just 215 miles south of the Texas border. NWS in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders Texas, saw new detections raise the total number of confirmed cases in Tamaulipas since December 30, 2025, to 11. 

“It’s just plain cowboy logic — when you’re seeing this many cases, this fast, it tells you there may be established screwworm fly populations in Tamaulipas,” Miller said in a press release. “We’re grateful sterile fly deployment has begun but make no mistake: Texas producers need to stay on high alert along our border.” 

“Producers should be checking livestock every day and treating any wound as a potential entry point,” Miller added.

However, today’s modest gains in the cattle futures markets suggest cattle traders may have overreacted to the NWS news and the potential for a negative psychological reaction from U.S. consumers at the meat counter. Veteran cattle traders remember the “Mad Cow” disease scare from around 30 years ago that temporarily tanked the cattle futures markets due to the keen uncertainty of the matter.

Cash Cattle and Beef Market Fundamentals Remain Solid

The cattle futures markets remain supported by firming cash cattle prices and elevated wholesale boxed beef ($CBBI) values. As of last Friday, the USDA reported still-very-quiet cash cattle trading last week with the agency reporting steers averaging $234.45 and heifers averaging $233.72. Those numbers compare to the prior week’s average cash cattle trade reported by USDA at $231.86. USDA will update last week’s average cash cattle trade at midday today.

U.S. retailers still anticipate continued strong consumer demand for beef in the coming months, despite historically high retail beef prices. Consumer confidence remains generally upbeat as recent U.S. economic data, while not robust, certainly does not signal storm clouds on the horizon.

Weather Late This Week May Impact Cattle Marketings in Southern Plains

Weather reports today said livestock stress is expected in southern U.S. Plains production areas Friday through the coming weekend due to snow, sleet, freezing rain, and bitterly cold temperatures. Such may limit cattle movement to markets later this week.

The Potentially Cattle-Market Bullish Protein Policy

President Donald Trump’s administration’s recent revamping of the food pyramid drives home that demand for protein is here to stay. 

While tight fed cattle supplies initiated the current bull market, strong demand should continue to power prices, even as retail prices remain elevated. This may be exacerbated by declining slaughter rates over the coming weeks as packers adjust to plant closings and new adjusted slaughter rates in other plants. Select boxed beef values have recently topped Choice values as supplies for the latter make up around three quarters of all domestic fed beef, as quality remains high.

The next major data points for the cattle futures markets are this Friday’s monthly USDA cattle-on-feed report, which is expected to show continued historically tight supplies of cattle on U.S. feedlots. Then comes the Jan. 30 USDA semiannual U.S. cattle inventory report.

Tell me what you think. I enjoy getting feedback from you, my valued Barchart readers.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$CBBI 360.07 +0.78 +0.22%
Cash Boxed Beef Index
GFH26 357.675s +1.225 +0.34%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 357.675s +1.225 +0.34%
Feeder Cattle
LEJ26 234.575s +0.600 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEG26 232.375s +0.225 +0.10%
Live Cattle

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot