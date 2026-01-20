Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rebounding on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are showing 30 to 90 cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade last week centered in the $233 range across the South and $232-235 for the North.  Feeder cattle futures are up 77 cents to $1.50 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 73 cents to $370.15 on January 15. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,551 head sold with prices listed as steady to $4 lower on feeders.

CFTC data showed managed money increasing their net long in live cattle futures and options by 6,555 contracts to 101,316 contracts as of January 13. In feeder cattle futures & options, specs were trimming their net long by 530 contracts to 16,308 contracts. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening out to $6.78. Choice boxes were up $1.99 to $366.32, while Select was 79 cents lower at $359.54. Monday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 105,000 head. That was 9,000 head below last Monday and 7,839 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.450, up $0.300,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.625, up $0.650,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.500, up $0.900,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.700, up $0.775

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.500, up $1.050

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.275, up $1.375


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 230.600 +1.000 +0.44%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 234.575 +0.600 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEG26 232.400 +0.250 +0.11%
Live Cattle
GFH26 357.850 +1.400 +0.39%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 362.750 +0.825 +0.23%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 356.600 +1.700 +0.48%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot