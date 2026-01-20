Lockheed Martin Stock Hits New 52-Week High as the Greenland Crisis Heats Up

Lockheed Martin (LMT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Shares are up nearly 20% over the past year.

LMT maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Shares are benefitting from a proposal to increase the U.S. defense budget and from heightened tensions surrounding Greenland.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $134 billion, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the largest defense contractor in the world. Its business serves various needs in defense, space, homeland security, and cybersecurity and intelligence. It supports both government and commercial customers. Lockheed Martin is perhaps best known for advanced military aircraft including the F-35, F-16, and F-22 fighters.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal . I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. LMT checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Dec. 15, the stock has gained 19.42%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Lockheed Martin

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Lockheed Martin scored a new 52-week high of $586.85 on Jan. 20.

LMT has a Weighted Alpha of +27.70.

Lockheed Martin has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 17.92% over the past 52 weeks.

LMT has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $578.06 with a 50-day moving average of $484.88.

Lockheed made 14 new highs and gained 21.95% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.75.

There’s a technical support level around $578.92.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$134 billion market capitalization.

19.8x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project earnings to decrease by 2.35% in 2025 but then increase again by 6.4% in 2026.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Lockheed Martin

The analysts tracked by Barchart rate Lockheed Martin a “Moderate Buy” with price targets ranging between $430 and $660.

Short interest is low at 1.3% of the float.

The Bottom Line on Lockheed Martin

President Donald Trump’s administration has loudly signaled its support for Lockheed Martin and other defense stocks. In fact, while at a Lockheed facility earlier in January, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the administration plans to increase the U.S. defense budget by 50% to $1.5 trillion in 2027.

Given that Lockheed is the largest defense contractor and supports key jet fighters, it stands to reason that it will benefit in a large way from an increased defense budget.

Plus, with the Greenland crisis heating up, many investors are seeking opportunities in defense names. Investors traditionally turn to Lockheed Martin and its peers during times of geopolitical tensions because any global instability can increase demand for military equipment and services, boosting demand for defense contractors. On that note, Lockheed delivered a record number of F-35s in 2025.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.