Cattle Traders Look to Round Out the Week as More NWS Cases Pop Up in Mexico

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures posted gains of 90 cents to $1.60 on Thursday. Preliminary open interest was up 1,560 contracts. Cash trade has yet to get fully kicked off this week, as last week was $232-233 across the country. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales or bids on the 974 head offered. Feeder cattle futures were back up $3.67 to $4.85 to close out Thursday. OI was up 1,338 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 27 cents to $369.42 on January 13.  The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. 

USDA’s APHIS website showed several new cases of New World Screwworm in Mexico over the last week, including 6 new cases in Tamaulipas, a bordering state to the US. Active cases in that state are up to 8.

Export Sales data showed beef bookings at 11,192 MT in the week of 1/8. South Korea was the largest buyer of 3,800 MT, with 2,000 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were tallied at 11,657 MT for that week. Japan led the way in destinations with 3,400 MT, with 3,100 MT to South Korea.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $1.06. Choice boxes were up $2.24 to $360.77, while Select was $2.06 higher at $359.71. Thursday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head, taking the week to date total to 469,000. That was 4,000 head above last week and 15,813 shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.050, up $0.900,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.425, up $1.100,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.900, up $1.575,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.425, up $3.675,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.550, up $4.850,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.925, up $4.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.900s +1.575 +0.68%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.425s +1.100 +0.46%
Live Cattle
LEG26 236.050s +0.900 +0.38%
Live Cattle
GFH26 364.550s +4.850 +1.35%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 368.425s +3.675 +1.01%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 362.925s +4.750 +1.33%
Feeder Cattle

