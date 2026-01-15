Is ‘Sell Canada’ the New Trade of the Day?

March Canada dollar (D6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Canadian dollar futures that prices this week hit a four-week low and are also trending down. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bearish posture at the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is faring better than the Canadian economy at present. Some “flight-to-quality” buying is also supporting the U.S. dollar recently, amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

A move in the March Canadian dollar below chart support at .7200 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .7080, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at .7250.

