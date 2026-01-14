Cotton Showing Steady Trade on Wednesday

Cotton futures are down 2 to 5 points in the front months on Wednesday, fading some early strength. Crude oil futures are up another 50 cents per barrel at $61.65. The US dollar index is down $0.049 at $98.860.

The January 13 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.08 cents/lb on 14,042 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 1/13 at 75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.85, down 3 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.38, down 3 points,