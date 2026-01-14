How Much Higher Can Cattle Prices Go in 2026?

April live cattle (LEJ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April live cattle futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a 2.5-month high. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the cattle futures markets have been supported by historically small numbers of cattle on U.S. feedlots, strong consumer demand for beef at the meat counter, and the New World Screwworm parasite in Mexican cattle that has shut the U.S. border to Mexican cattle imports.

A move in April live cattle above chart resistance at $240.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $255.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at $233.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

