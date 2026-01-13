Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Rally on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Live cattle futures were in rally mode, with contracts up $2 tp $3 on the Tuesday session. Cash trade has yet to get fully kicked off this week, as last week was $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $4.22 to $6.15 across the nearbys on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 56 cents to $369.12 on January 12.  The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 11,549 head for sale, with feeder steers steady to $2 lower and heifers firm to $4 higher. Calves were up $8-12 for steers and steady for heifer calves.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to 81 cents. Choice boxes were up 88 cents to $357.99, while Select was 87 cents lower at $357.18. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 head, taking the week to date total to 232,000. That was 1,000 head below last week and 8,688 shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.250, up $2.000,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.975, up $2.900,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.400, up $2.800,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.275, up $4.225,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.125, up $5.950,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.600, up $6.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.400s +2.800 +1.21%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.975s +2.900 +1.23%
Live Cattle
LEG26 237.250s +2.000 +0.85%
Live Cattle
GFH26 362.125s +5.950 +1.67%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 366.275s +4.225 +1.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 360.600s +6.150 +1.74%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 5
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot