Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As Goldman Sachs Issues a Warning on Super Micro Computer Stock, Should You Risk Buying the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Supermicro (SMCI) shares are slipping further on Jan. 13 after senior Goldman Sachs analyst Katherine Murphy issued a bearish note. 

Murphy assumed coverage of the artificial intelligence (AI) server specialist this morning with a “Sell” rating and a $26 price target that signals potential downside of another 9% from here. 

Her bearish view is particularly significant given SMCI stock has already lost nearly 50% over the past three months. 

www.barchart.com

Shrinking Margins to Hurt SMCI Shares in 2026

In her research note, the Goldman Sachs analyst agreed that Super Micro Computer is “a leader in the AI server market.” 

But “limited visibility into profitability” may still make it challenging for this artificial intelligence stock to notch up significant gains in 2026, she added. 

SMCI’s large, margin-dilutive deals have already “halved its margin in the last three years to 9.5%,” and Murphy expects that to remain the case, at least in the near term. 

Simply put, she recommends cutting exposure to Supermicro stock because the firm’s margin may shrink further over the next few quarters. 

Why Else Is Supermicro Stock a ‘Sell’?

Super Micro Computer depends heavily on a “handful” of core customers. In fact, one of them reportedly drives nearly one-third of its revenue currently. 

For the Nasdaq-listed firm, this means minimal pricing power, which makes it even less attractive to own in 2026, Murphy told clients in a research note today. 

Additionally, the company’s software workforce comprising just over 700 employees in total is far from sufficient to compete against rivals like Dell (DELL) that employs more than 50,000, she added. 

Note that the selloff today even pushed SMCI shares below their 20-day moving average (MA), indicating the downward momentum could sustain in the weeks ahead. 

Goldman Sachs Has a Contrarian View on SMCI

Despite the aforementioned concerns, however, other Wall Street analysts don’t currently see eye-to-eye with Katherine Murphy on Supermicro shares. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on SMCI stock remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of $46 indicating potential upside of a whopping 61% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 28.60 -1.52 -5.05%
Super Micro Computer
DELL 119.66 -0.81 -0.67%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 5
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot