Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Analysts Say Capital One Stock Is a ‘Strong Buy.’ Did Trump Just Change That?

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Capital One Financial Corp_ bank exterior-by Brett_Hondow via iStock
Capital One Financial Corp_ bank exterior-by Brett_Hondow via iStock

Capital One (COF) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after President Donald Trump proposed capping credit card interest rates at 10% for one year. The announcement sent shockwaves through the financial services sector and raised questions about the stock's bullish Wall Street consensus.

Trump caught bank executives off guard and triggered a broad selloff across the industry. Shares of major banks, including Citigroup (C), J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC), dropped between 1% and 3%, while card-focused companies like Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AXP) also declined. Capital One took the hardest hit, reflecting its heavy reliance on credit card operations, which dominate its loan portfolio.

www.barchart.com

The proposed interest rate cap is set to take effect next week. How it would be enforced (and its legality) is still unclear, but despite that, even just the concept still poses a significant threat to Capital One’s business model. According to data from Bankrate, the average credit card rate is around 19.7%, while rates for subprime borrowers and store-specific cards are even higher. A 10% ceiling would negatively impact the profit margins of several credit card companies, including Capital One.

Moreover, the policy would force banks to serve subprime borrowers or scale back reward programs and credit availability. This could trigger broader economic consequences and reduce consumer spending, resulting in a broader economic slowdown.

Is COF Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

A closer look at the company's recent performance and strategic positioning reveals a more complex story for investors weighing the stock's prospects. The bank has been delivering strong financial results, with third-quarter earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue jumping 23% following the full integration of its Discover acquisition.

  • Credit performance has been particularly impressive, with charge-off rates dropping to 4.63%, down nearly a full percentage point from a year ago.
  • Delinquencies have stabilized and are tracking in line with normal seasonal patterns, suggesting the worst of post-pandemic credit normalization may be over.

Capital One closed its massive Discover deal in May, adding scale to both its credit card business and gaining control of a rare asset in the payments industry. It remains on track to deliver $2.5 billion in combined synergies, with revenue benefits already flowing from moving debit volume onto the Discover network. Management expects this transition to be completed by early next year, accelerating the financial payoff from the acquisition.

The Trump proposal introduces significant uncertainty into this otherwise positive picture. However, Capital One's leadership has emphasized the company's strong capital position, with a common equity tier one ratio of 14.4% and a new $16 billion share buyback authorization.

The bank recently increased its quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.80 per share and ramped up repurchases to $1 billion last quarter, with management indicating further increases ahead.

Capital One is also investing heavily in technology, artificial intelligence capabilities, and premium card offerings to compete at the top of the market. CEO Rich Fairbank described these investments as essential for capturing growth opportunities, though they may pressure near-term efficiency metrics.

What Is the COF Stock Price Target?

Analysts tracking COF stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $13.96 per share in 2024 to $29 per share in 2029. The bank stock trades at 11.70x forward earnings, which is above its five-year average of 9.1x. If it trades at the historical average, COF stock should be priced around $263 in late 2028, indicating an upside potential of over 10% from current levels. 

Out of 23 analysts covering COF stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend “Hold.” The average Capital One stock price target is $277.36, indicating an upside potential of 19% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 116.85 -0.85 -0.72%
Citigroup Inc
BAC 54.60 -0.59 -1.07%
Bank of America Corp
MA 541.36 -24.92 -4.40%
Mastercard Inc
WFC 94.24 -0.72 -0.76%
Wells Fargo & Company
JPM 313.21 -11.28 -3.48%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
V 328.33 -14.87 -4.33%
Visa Inc
AXP 357.76 -1.83 -0.51%
American Express Company
COF 233.29 +0.09 +0.04%
Capital One Financial Corp

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot