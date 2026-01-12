6 Strategic Stocks to Watch as Trump Tries to Buy Greenland

The idea of the United States buying Greenland used to sound like political theater. Now, markets are treating it as a strategic signal.

In early January, President Trump doubled down on Greenland as a national security necessity, warning that if the U.S. doesn’t move, China or Russia will. While Denmark and Greenland’s local government have rejected the idea of a sale, traders aren’t waiting for the signatures to come through on a deal.

Already, Wall Street is watching defense spending , rare earth supply chains , Arctic infrastructure, and energy optionality.

This isn’t a simple real estate transaction. It’s a debate over who controls a strategic military and resource-rich asset in the Arctic over the next decade.

And the market is already positioning.

Why Greenland Matters to Markets

Greenland sits at the crossroads of three critical themes investors care about right now:

Rare earth metals essential for artificial intelligence (AI), EVs, and defense Missile defense and Arctic surveillance as geopolitical tensions rise Infrastructure and energy access in extreme environments

Any increase in U.S. military or industrial presence in the Arctic instantly benefits companies tied to resources, defense systems, construction, and energy exploration. That’s true regardless of whether a formal purchase ever happens, since a Cold War-era agreement already gives the U.S. license to increase its military presence on Greenland.

That’s why these six stocks are now firmly on traders’ radar.

6 Greenland Stocks the Market Is Watching

#1. Critical Metals (CRML) — Greenland Rare Earths

Critical Metals controls the Tanbreez rare earth project, one of the largest non-Chinese rare earth deposits in the world.

The company recently approved construction of a pilot plant in Greenland, a major milestone that immediately drew market attention. In a world racing to reduce dependence on China for critical minerals, Greenland-based supply becomes strategically priceless.

For traders, CRML represents direct exposure to Arctic rare earth development.

#2. MP Materials (MP) — U.S. Processing Power

MP Materials is already the cornerstone of the U.S. rare earth supply chain, operating the Mountain Pass mine and downstream processing facilities.

A Greenland-based supply source wouldn’t compete with MP; it would strengthen it. Any reshoring effort still requires a domestic processing hub, and MP is the clear beneficiary if Arctic rare earth production expands.

This is why MP continues to be treated as a national champion stock.

#3. Lockheed Martin (LMT) — Arctic Defense

Greater U.S. control or presence in the Arctic immediately increases demand for radar systems, missile defense, and surveillance infrastructure.

Lockheed Martin is deeply embedded in next-generation interceptor programs and Arctic-capable defense systems. If Greenland becomes a forward strategic asset, Lockheed stands to benefit from long-term defense contracts, not short-term headlines.

This is a slow, durable defense trade, not a speculative one.

#4. Caterpillar (CAT) — Arctic Infrastructure

Mining, transportation, and construction in Greenland require equipment that works in extreme cold, remote terrain, and harsh conditions.

Caterpillar is the industry leader in exactly that environment. The company has been partnering with Nvidia (NVDA) and investing heavily in autonomous and AI-powered machinery designed for extreme use cases — making Arctic development a real-world proving ground.

When infrastructure spending ramps up, CAT is usually there first.

#5. Teck Resources (TECK) — Copper & Zinc Exposure

Teck Resources provides exposure to copper (HGH26) and zinc (ZAF26), two metals essential for defense systems, electrification, and energy infrastructure.

With copper demand continuing to rise and Arctic mineral access becoming more strategic, Teck’s cold-weather operating experience makes it a natural candidate for future development tied to the region.

This is a materials + defense infrastructure crossover play.

#6. Exxon Mobil (XOM) — Arctic Energy Optionality

Exxon Mobil isn’t betting on Greenland, but it holds the optionality.

The company has proprietary expertise in offshore and cold-weather drilling, which would be essential if Arctic energy exploration expands in the future. Even without immediate projects, XOM represents strategic leverage if energy access in the region reopens.

Markets often price in optionality before execution.

The Reality Check (and Why the Market Still Cares)

Denmark and Greenland, along with key NATO allies in Europe, have rejected outright the idea of a sale — and that matters politically.

But markets don’t trade politics. They trade budgets, contracts, supply chains, and positioning.

Even without a formal acquisition, increased U.S. military presence, infrastructure investment, and strategic focus on the Arctic can move capital toward the companies positioned to benefit.

That’s exactly what traders are watching now.

How to Track the Greenland Trade

At Barchart, traders can use real-time tools and data to stay ahead of this theme:

Final Takeaway

Greenland isn’t about real estate. It’s about resources, defense, and power in the Arctic.

Whether or not a deal ever happens, the money is already moving toward the companies positioned for increased U.S. involvement in the region.