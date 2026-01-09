Crude Oil Settles Sharply Higher as Iranian Protests Escalate

February WTI crude oil (CLG26) on Friday closed up +1.36 (+2.35%), and February RBOB gasoline (RBG26) closed up +0.0203 (+1.15%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices rallied on Friday, posting 1-month highs. Rising tensions in Iran, the fourth-largest producer in OPEC, are supporting crude prices as protests against the government escalate. Also, optimism in the US economic outlook is supportive for energy demand and crude prices after the US Dec unemployment rate fell and Jan consumer sentiment increased. Crude prices fell back from their best level on Friday after the dollar index (DXY00) rallied to a 4-week high.

Unrest in Iran is boosting crude prices after the Iranian government said "rioters" who damage public property or clash with security forces will face the death penalty. President Trump has warned that the country's regime would "pay hell" if protesters were killed. Iran produces more than 3 million bpd, and its crude production could be disrupted if the protests against the government worsen.

Signs of strength in the US economy are supportive for energy demand and crude prices. Friday's reports showed the Dec unemployment rate fell -0.1 to 4.4%, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of 4.5%. Also, the University of Michigan US Jan consumer sentiment index rose +1.1 to 54.0, stronger than expectations of 53.5.

The upcoming annual rebalancing of commodity indexes will see buying of oil contracts, a bullish factor for crude. Citigroup projects that the BCOM and S&P GSCI indexes, the two largest commodity indexes, will see inflows of $2.2 billion in futures contracts over the next week to rebalance the indexes.

Concerns about energy demand are negative for crude prices after Saudi Arabia on Monday cut the price of its Arab Light crude for February delivery to customers for a third month.

Morgan Stanley predicted that a global oil market surplus is likely to expand further and peak mid-year, pressuring prices, as it cut its crude price forecast for Q1 to $57.50/bbl from a prior forecast of $60/bbl, and cut its Q2 crude price forecast to $55/bbl from $60/bbl.

Vortexa reported Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days fell -3.4% w/w to 119.35 million bbl in the week ended January 2.

Strength in Chinese crude demand is supportive for prices. According to Kpler data, China's crude imports in December are set to increase by 10% m/m to a record 12.2 million bpd as it rebuilds its crude inventories.

Crude garnered support after OPEC+ on Sunday said it would stick to its plan to pause production increases in Q1 of 2026. OPEC+ at its November 2025 meeting announced that members would raise production by +137,000 bpd in December, but will then pause the production hikes in Q1-2026 due to the emerging global oil surplus. The IEA in mid-October forecasted a record global oil surplus of 4.0 million bpd for 2026. OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has another 1.2 million bpd of production left to restore. OPEC's December crude production rose by +40,000 bpd to 29.03 million bpd.

Ukrainian drone and missile attacks have targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past four months, limiting Russia's crude oil export capabilities and reducing global oil supplies. Also, since the end of November, Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russian tankers, with at least six tankers attacked by drones and missiles in the Baltic Sea. In addition, new US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have curbed Russian oil exports.

Last month, the IEA projected that the world crude surplus will widen to a record 3.815 million bpd in 2026 from a 4-year high of over 2.0 million bpd in 2025.

Last month, OPEC revised its Q3 global oil market estimates from a deficit to a surplus, as US production exceeded expectations and OPEC also ramped up crude output. OPEC said it now sees a 500,000 bpd surplus in global oil markets in Q3, versus the previous month's estimate for a -400,000 bpd deficit. Also, the EIA raised its 2025 US crude production estimate to 13.59 million bpd from 13.53 million bpd last month.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of January 2 were -4.1% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were +1.6% above the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -3.1% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending January 2 was down -0.1% w/w to 13.811 million bpd, just below the record high of 13.862 million bpd from the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended January 9 fell by -3 to 409 rigs, just above the 4.25-year low of 406 rigs posted in the week ended December 19. Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.

