This AI Data Center Power Stock is About to Break Out. Spot the Trade as It Unfolds With This Chart Signal.

Some of the most successful trades don’t start with high-velocity breakouts. Instead, they start with volatility compression.

During a recent Market on Close livestream, Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, highlighted Vistra (VST) as a stock quietly coiling on the charts. After a sharp pullback from all-time highs, the stock is now consolidating near a technically important zone while volatility tightens. When that kind of price action aligns with a strong fundamental narrative, traders should pay attention.

And Vistra isn’t just another utility stock. It sits directly at the intersection of natural gas generation, grid reliability, and AI-driven power demand — a theme that continues to gain momentum across markets.

A Utility Stock Built for the AI Power Cycle

Vistra is one of the largest competitive power producers in the United States, with a diversified fleet spanning natural gas, nuclear energy, and renewable power generation. Natural gas remains a key piece of that mix — and increasingly, it’s becoming the backbone of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

High-density AI data centers require consistent, dispatchable power. Unlike intermittent renewables, natural gas plants can ramp quickly and operate around the clock, which is exactly what hyperscalers need. That’s why energy names tied to reliable baseload power have emerged as one of the most important second-order beneficiaries of the AI boom.

This isn’t a theoretical trend. Power demand forecasts tied to AI, cloud computing, and data centers have risen sharply over the past year, forcing utilities and independent power producers to expand capacity in high-growth regions.

The Catalyst That Changed the Story

In early January 2026, Vistra announced a $4.7 billion acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, a deal that significantly expands its natural gas footprint.

The transaction adds approximately 5,500 megawatts of modern gas-fired generation across key U.S. power markets, including PJM, ISO New England, and ERCOT. According to the company, the acquisition is designed to directly address surging demand from AI data centers and large industrial customers.

Management also stated the deal is expected to be immediately accretive, with mid-single-digit growth in free cash flow per share projected over the next several years. That matters, because it reframes Vistra’s recent pullback not as a deterioration in prospects — but as an opportunity for investors to reposition ahead of the next growth phase.

Why the 160 Level Matters on the Chart

Technically, Vistra has corrected roughly 28% from its all-time high, bringing price back toward a historically significant zone near $160. John emphasized on the stream that this level has acted as an important inflection point in the past.

More importantly, volatility has now contracted into a TTM Squeeze , a setup John frequently describes as a “coiled spring.” When price compresses this tightly, markets are storing energy. The breakout doesn’t always happen immediately — but when it does, the move is often decisive.

This is where patience matters. John was clear: the opportunity isn’t about guessing direction. Instead, traders should wait for confirmation — the “firing” of the squeeze — before stepping in.

Why Institutions Are Watching Closely

While price has pulled back, large players appear to be leaning in. Recent filings show increased institutional exposure, including a larger position held by JPMorgan Chase, suggesting confidence that Vistra’s long-term fundamentals remain intact despite short-term volatility.

Analyst expectations also reflect that view. Wall Street price targets remain well above current levels, implying meaningful upside potential if Vistra executes on its AI-driven power strategy.

How Traders Can Track This Setup on Barchart

This is the type of trade idea where process matters more than prediction.

On Barchart, traders can:

Monitor TTM Squeeze signals on Vistra’s interactive chart

on Vistra’s interactive chart Watch volatility expansion and volume confirmation

Compare Vistra’s momentum against other AI-linked energy names

Track natural gas–sensitive utilities benefiting from rising power demand

Whether Vistra breaks higher or resolves lower, the key takeaway is simple: compression precedes expansion — and Vistra is now compressed at a level the market has respected before.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just a Vistra story. It’s an AI infrastructure story, a natural gas story, and a power reliability story rolled into one.

When technical pressure builds at the same time a company makes a strategically aligned acquisition, the result is often a move worth paying attention to.

John summed it up best: the “beach ball” is currently underwater. The only question now is when it’s released.

👉 Track unusual options activity on VST