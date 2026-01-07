Cotton Falls into Wednesday’s Close

Cotton futures are in retreat mode from the early session gains, as contracts are up 3 to 5 points at midday. Crude oil futures were back down 76 cents per barrel at $56.40. The US dollar index was up $0.173 at $98.335.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.13 cents/lb on 41,576 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 65 points on January 6 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/6 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.85, down 21 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.27, down 16 points,