Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Precious Metals Remain Strong: Why That’s a Red Flag for Stocks Amid Venezuela Tumult

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Start of the opposition electoral campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2024_ Image by Giongi via Shutterstock_
Start of the opposition electoral campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, July 4, 2024_ Image by Giongi via Shutterstock_
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Gold (GCG26) and silver (SIH26) prices were higher again in early U.S. trading Tuesday on safe-haven demand following the weekend U.S. raid in Venezuela that captured its president and left precious metals traders pondering what lies ahead, geopolitically, in the coming months. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Copper (HGH26) futures climbed above $6 per pound overnight, hitting a new record high amid expectations of a further tightening in global supplies this year. “Traders are increasingly concerned that the Trump administration could introduce new tariffs on refined metals, diverting shipments into the U.S. and leaving major trading hubs such as London and Shanghai short of supply,” said TradingEconomics.com. The red industrial metal’s price has been supported by a robust global demand outlook, particularly from power grid upgrades, renewable energy projects, and data center expansion.

www.barchart.com

Platinum (PLJ26) futures prices in December hit a record high of $3,563.50 an ounce, while palladium (PAH26) futures prices in December hit a three-year high of $1,984.70 an ounce. These two markets have this week posted solid gains.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Meantime, Asian and European stock markets are on a roll. Asian stocks are having their best-ever start to a year, with some key indexes at record highs. The region’s currencies and bonds also rallying as investors seek opportunities outside the U.S. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up around 4% in the first four trading sessions of 2026, set for its strongest beginning in records going back to 1988. Europe’s STOXX 50 traded little changed on Tuesday but at near-record levels, while the broader STOXX 600 rose to an all-time high. The German DAX index Tuesday reached a fresh record high, as did the U.K.’s FTSE 100 stock index. U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in November and are presently trading not far below their record highs. Global bond markets took the weekend U.S. raid and capture of the Venezuelan president mostly in stride. 

www.barchart.com

Yet, the gold and silver markets are in solid rally modes amid strong safe-haven demand. 

Strong safe-haven buying in gold and silver generally comes amid keener risk-off sentiment. So, what gives?

Are Metals Traders Presently the Smartest People in the Room?

There’s an old market adage that says bond market traders are the smartest people in the room. That may be the case most of the time, but I’m going to argue that precious metals traders, at present, appear to be the smartest. Reason: 

While stock and financial markets are taking the U.S. raid on Venezuela mostly in stride, with some global stock indexes hitting record highs this week and other markets mostly calm, it appears precious metals traders are more wisely looking over the horizon and pondering what the U.S. raid in Venezuela may mean for the geopolitical front in the coming months. Consider the following:

  1. President Donald Trump has warned other Central and South American countries about their illicit drug shipments to the U.S. and has said the U.S. will re-exert its influence in the Western Hemisphere.
  2. Trump has also expressed interest in the U.S. acquiring Greenland. A Bloomberg report today said if the U.S. takes over Greenland, the NATO defense organization would be dead.
  3. China, Russia, and other nations have criticized the U.S. for its raid on Venezuela, but China may have just gotten the door pushed open a little wider in its intent to reclaim Taiwan — so it can beef up its own dominance in the Eastern Hemisphere.
  4. After the U.S.-Israel major air strikes against Iran last summer, Iran has become more politically unstable, with civil unrest growing.
  5. Meantime, war-torn Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is watching everything unfold amid Russia’s own decaying economy and Putin’s only global playing card being a bulging-but-aging nuclear stockpile. 

It seems precious metals traders are correctly taking all the above into account much more than the stock and financial markets — at least so far. Indeed, all the above taken together, or even in parts, is enough to more than move the needle on continued safe-haven demand for gold and silver.

Tell me what you think. I really enjoy getting emails from my valued Barchart readers all over the world. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PAH26 1,884.70s +119.10 +6.75%
Palladium
GCG26 4,496.1s +44.6 +1.00%
Gold
HGH26 6.0625s +0.0870 +1.46%
High Grade Copper
ESH26 6,987.75s +44.00 +0.63%
S&P 500 E-Mini
SIH26 81.039s +4.382 +5.72%
Silver
GCG26 4,496.1s +44.6 +1.00%
Gold
PLJ26 2,452.4s +167.2 +7.32%
Platinum
PLJ26 2,452.4s +167.2 +7.32%
Platinum
SIH26 81.039s +4.382 +5.72%
Silver
HGH26 6.0625s +0.0870 +1.46%
High Grade Copper
PAH26 1,884.70s +119.10 +6.75%
Palladium

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 4
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot