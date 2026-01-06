The 3 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy for 2026

Cathie Wood has built a reputation for spotting disruptive technology trends before they hit the mainstream. Here are three top tech stocks that are part of Cathie Wood’s portfolio in 2026 and could have a place in your portfolio as well.

Trimble (TRMB), a precision technology company, provides solutions that optimize workflows and boost productivity for companies in sectors such as construction and transportation.

Amazon (AMZN) continues to dominate e-commerce while its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services, powers the artificial intelligence revolution.

Nvidia (NVDA) has emerged as the undisputed leader in AI chips, as its graphics processing units are an essential infrastructure for training large language models.

Wood's conviction in these names reflects her broader thesis that automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence will define the next decade of market returns. Let’s see why you should keep an eye on these tech stocks in 2026.

Is Trimble Stock Undervalued?

Trimble has quietly transformed itself from a hardware-focused product company into a software powerhouse, and the numbers tell a compelling story. It now generates 65% of revenue from recurring sources, up from just 33% in 2020. Its annual recurring revenue has increased to $2.5 billion, providing stable cash flows.

Trimble targets massive but underserved markets in construction and transportation. Notably, the total addressable market for its underpenetrated construction software business is around $50 billion.

Management sees an immediate $1 billion opportunity just by selling additional products to existing customers who already trust the platform. Gross margins have expanded past 70% as higher-margin software sales outpace hardware, while EBITDA margins have jumped 600 basis points to approach 29%.

Trimble's Connect and Scale strategy focuses on linking workflows and data across its platforms, making it stickier for customers to leave once they're embedded in the ecosystem. The company has been rolling out framework contracts that let customers start with one product and easily add others, reducing friction in the sales process.

Management expects to sustain annual revenue growth of around 18% in its construction software segment despite choppy construction markets, banking on execution rather than market tailwinds to hit those targets.

Out of the 13 analysts covering TRMB stock, 11 recommend “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” and one recommends “Hold.” The average Trimble stock price target is about $98, above the current price of $79.

Is AMZN Stock a Good Buy?

Despite its massive size, Amazon increased revenue by 12% year-over-year (YoY) to $180.2 billion. Moreover, Amazon Web Services (AWS) roared back to life with 20% growth, its fastest expansion in nearly three years. AWS brought online 3.8 gigawatts of power capacity over the past year to meet surging demand for AI services, with plans to double total capacity again by 2027.

The company's custom Trainium chips have emerged as a serious challenger to Nvidia's dominance, offering customers 30% to 40% better price performance and growing into a multibillion-dollar business that jumped 150% quarter over quarter.

Anthropic is training its next Claude AI model on nearly 1 million Trainium chips, providing crucial validation for Amazon's chip strategy. Meanwhile, the retail business expanded perishable grocery delivery to over 1,000 cities, which could help customers shop by allowing them to add milk and eggs to orders alongside electronics, with same-day delivery.

Advertising revenue hit $17.6 billion, an increase of 22% YoY, as Amazon's full-funnel approach from Prime Video to point-of-sale ads continues to resonate with brands. Management expects capital expenditures to reach $125 billion this year and climb even higher in 2026 as Amazon doubles down on AI infrastructure.

Out of the 57 analysts covering AMZN stock, 49 recommend “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and three recommend “Hold.” The average Amazon stock price target is $295, above the current price of $233.

Is NVDA Stock Still a Good Buy?

Nvidia continues to demolish concerns about an AI bubble as CFO Colette Kress laid out a roadmap showing the data center infrastructure market expanding to $3 trillion to $4 trillion by decade's end. Roughly half of that is dedicated to transitioning legacy CPU workloads to accelerated computing using GPUs.

The company expects to book between $350 billion and $400 billion in revenue next year based on existing commitments, representing explosive growth that continues to accelerate rather than slow.

Competition fears appear overblown as Nvidia maintains its stranglehold on AI infrastructure. The Grace Blackwell platform represents extreme co-design across seven different chips working together at rack scale, creating a full-stack solution that fixed-function ASICs simply cannot replicate. Gross margins should hold steady in the mid-70% range next year as Nvidia transitions smoothly to the Vera Rubin architecture in the second half of 2026.

The seamless shift to Blackwell Ultra demonstrated Nvidia’s manufacturing prowess, while massive increases in inventory and purchase commitments signal management's confidence in sustaining torrid revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Out of the 48 analysts covering NVDA stock, 44 recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” one recommends “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average Amazon stock price target is $256, above the current price of $188.