Hogs Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Lean hog futures posted gains of $2.05 to $2.50 gains in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $66.36 on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 41 cents on December 31 at $81.85. 

The large managed money spec funds were increasing their net long in hog futures and options as of 12/30 by 3,596 contracts to 78,921 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning tallied net cancellations of 336 MT for 2025, with sales of 53,441 MT for 2026 in the week ending on 12/25. Shipments were pegged at 26,142 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 73 cents lower at $93.84 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 498,000 head. That is 48,000 head above a week ago, and 52,392 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $86.150, up $2.050,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.500, up $2.400

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.575, up $2.200,


