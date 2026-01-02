Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Pullback to Kick off the New Year

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures posted losses of 60 cents to $1 across the nearbys on Friday, with February slipping 42 cents this week. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday afternoon due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up a penny on December 30 at $82.26. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was 83 cents higher at $94.57 per cwt. The butt and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.228 million head. That is 250,000 head above a week ago, but down 41,794 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.100, down $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.100, down $0.800

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.375, down $0.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.100s -0.800 -0.89%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.100s -1.000 -1.18%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.375s -0.625 -0.66%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ logo and data- by Piotr Sway via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Activity in Occidental Petroleum Call Options - A Signal Investors Expect a Dividend Hike
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 3
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Buy These 6 Down-and-Out Stocks for a ‘Dogs of the Dow' Rebound in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot