Hogs Pullback to Kick off the New Year

Lean hog futures posted losses of 60 cents to $1 across the nearbys on Friday, with February slipping 42 cents this week. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday afternoon due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up a penny on December 30 at $82.26.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was 83 cents higher at $94.57 per cwt. The butt and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.228 million head. That is 250,000 head above a week ago, but down 41,794 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.100, down $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.100, down $0.800