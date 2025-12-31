Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Applied Digital Just Sent Little-Known Ekso Bionics Stock Soaring. Should You Buy Shares Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Ekso Bionics (EKSO) shares nearly doubled on Dec. 30 after Applied Digital (APLD) revealed plans of spinning off its cloud segment into a standalone business. 

The announcement sparked investor enthusiasm for Ekso Bionics, as that company would merge with the spunoff cloud segment of Applied Digital to create a new company, ChronoScale. 

Despite this explosive surge, EKSO stock remains down roughly 40% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What APLD Announcement Means for Ekso Bionics Stock

Applied Digital’s announcement signals a broader effort to unlock hidden value across its ecosystem.

For Ekso Bionics, this pending merger comes as part of a strategic review, and its executives say they are confident it will help unlock shareholder value. 

Plus, investors often reward companies connected to spinoffs, anticipating improved efficiency and growth prospects anyways. 

Technicals Suggest Buying EKSO Shares at Current Levels

EKSO shares are worth owning for 2026 as the company operates in a niche but a rapidly expanding market, robotic exoskeletons for rehabilitation and workplace safety.

At a price-sales (P/S) multiple of less than 1x even after the aforementioned rally, Ekso Bionics appears particularly attractive as an early stage bet on that fast-growing market. 

Its recent healthcare partnerships and industrial deployments are already accelerating revenue growth (up 105% sequentially in Q3), while commitment to debt reduction is improving gross margins as well. 

From a technical perspective, EKSO is trading decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), with a long-term relative strength index (100-day) at nearly 56 reinforcing that bullish momentum remains far from exhaustion heading into the new year.  

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Ekso Bionics

Despite the aforementioned positives, investors should note that Ekso Bionics stock is already trading above the Street’s mean price target.  

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on EKSO shares currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with even the highest price target of $9.50 indicating potential downside of nearly 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EKSO 8.57 -2.01 -19.00%
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc
APLD 24.46 +0.38 +1.58%
Applied Digital Corp

Most Popular News

Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 1
Apple is an Analyst Favorite, But AAPL Stock Has Been Flat - Shorting Puts Is the Best Play
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Stack of cigarettes by Andrii Shablovskyi via iStock 3
Altria’s (MO) Unusual Options Activity Just Tipped Its Hand to a Hidden Multi-Dimensional Opportunity
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Is There More to Tuesday's Rally in Metals Than a Simple "Turnaround"?
Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock 5
Is Ford a Dividend Stock Worth Buying for 2026 After Its 34% Rise This Year?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot