Applied Digital Just Sent Little-Known Ekso Bionics Stock Soaring. Should You Buy Shares Here?

2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Ekso Bionics (EKSO) shares nearly doubled on Dec. 30 after Applied Digital (APLD) revealed plans of spinning off its cloud segment into a standalone business.

The announcement sparked investor enthusiasm for Ekso Bionics, as that company would merge with the spunoff cloud segment of Applied Digital to create a new company, ChronoScale.

Despite this explosive surge, EKSO stock remains down roughly 40% versus its year-to-date high.

What APLD Announcement Means for Ekso Bionics Stock

Applied Digital’s announcement signals a broader effort to unlock hidden value across its ecosystem.

For Ekso Bionics, this pending merger comes as part of a strategic review, and its executives say they are confident it will help unlock shareholder value.

Plus, investors often reward companies connected to spinoffs, anticipating improved efficiency and growth prospects anyways.

Technicals Suggest Buying EKSO Shares at Current Levels

EKSO shares are worth owning for 2026 as the company operates in a niche but a rapidly expanding market, robotic exoskeletons for rehabilitation and workplace safety.

At a price-sales (P/S) multiple of less than 1x even after the aforementioned rally, Ekso Bionics appears particularly attractive as an early stage bet on that fast-growing market.

Its recent healthcare partnerships and industrial deployments are already accelerating revenue growth (up 105% sequentially in Q3), while commitment to debt reduction is improving gross margins as well.

From a technical perspective , EKSO is trading decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), with a long-term relative strength index (100-day) at nearly 56 reinforcing that bullish momentum remains far from exhaustion heading into the new year.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Ekso Bionics

Despite the aforementioned positives, investors should note that Ekso Bionics stock is already trading above the Street’s mean price target.