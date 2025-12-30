Barchart.com
Hogs Posting Strength on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are trading with 55 cent to $1 gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down $1.40 on December 26 at $82.44. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 41 cents lower at $95.55 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 444,000 head. That was 52,000 head below last week and down 41,060 head from the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $85.475, up $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.200, up $0.800

May 26 Hogs are at $94.000, up $0.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 90.275 +0.875 +0.98%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.525 +1.050 +1.24%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.000 +0.550 +0.59%
Lean Hogs

